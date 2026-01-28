GBP/USD holds below 1.3800 as Fed split decision keeps USD firm

GBP/USD stays below the 1.3800 figure after the Federal Reserve (Fed) decided to keep interest rates on hold on Wednesday, on a 10-2 vote split as two Fed Governors opted for a rate cut of 25 basis points. The pair trades volatile within the 1.3740-1.3790 range, ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference.

Sterling trades sideways as the Fed signals caution, offsetting dissenters who favored an immediate rate cut

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at 3.50%–3.75%, following a vote split at its latest policy meeting. Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller—one of President Trump’s nominees to succeed Jerome Powell—dissented in favor of a 25-basis-point rate cut.

Fed officials reiterated that inflation remains “somewhat elevated”, while noting that the unemployment rate has shown signs of stabilization. The Fed added that the economic outlook remains uncertain and emphasized its commitment to remain attentive to both sides of the dual mandate when determining the future path of policy.

Up next is the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

GBP/USD reaction to the Fed’s decision

GBP/USD seesawed within 1.3752-1.3787 but remains stable below 1.3800. Although there were two dissenters in the decision, which was perceived as dovish, the acknowledgment of a “stable” jobs market decreased the chances for further easing by the Federal Reserve.

GBP/USD Hourly Chart