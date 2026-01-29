EUR/GBP holds positive ground above 0.8650, traders await Eurozone, German GDP data on Friday

The EUR/GBP cross trades with mild gains near 0.8660 during the early European session on Thursday. The lack of top-tier UK economic data releases this week has left the Pound Sterling (GBP) without strong domestic drivers against the Euro (EUR). The preliminary reading of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the Eurozone and Germany will be in the spotlight later on Friday, along with the German inflation data.

The Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to hold the key interest rates steady at its next meeting on February 5. Further gradual rate cuts are anticipated this year. However, recent hotter-than-expected UK inflation data and strong Retail Sales figures could limit the pace of future rate reductions from the BoE. This, in turn, could provide some support to the GBP and act as a headwind for the cross.

According to all but two economists polled by Reuters, the UK central bank will hold its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% at its February meeting, with only a small majority now expecting it to fall to 3.50% in March following a slew of better economic news.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has held borrowing costs steady since June 2025 as inflation hovers around their 2% target. However, the Eurozone could face some challenges from US President Donald Trump’s demands over Greenland and renewed tariff threats, which might weigh on the EUR.

The ECB account published last week revealed that ECB officials urged total flexibility if the outlook changes or a major shock hits. Meanwhile, ECB Governing Council member Martin Kocher said on Tuesday that the central bank needs to keep all options available due to the unstable global backdrop, particularly on trade.