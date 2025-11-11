Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD flat as UK unemployment rise boosts BoE rate cut expectations

GBP/USD flat as UK unemployment rise boosts BoE rate cut expectations

The Pound Sterling (GBP) recovers some ground and trims some earlier losses on Tuesday following the release of softer-than-expected labor market figures in the UK, increasing speculation that the Bank of England (BoE) could cut rates at its December meeting. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3172, virtually unchanged.

GBP/USD holding just below 1.32 as UK labor data rounds the corner

GBP/USD kept its foot on the gas pedal on Monday, extending into a four-day win streak as Cable traders gear up for the latest round of UK employment figures. Veterans Day will see a moderation of market flows in the US on Tuesday, but hopes that the US could be close to wrapping up the longest government funding closure in its history should keep risk appetite well bid and put a hard cap on bullish US Dollar (USD) flows.