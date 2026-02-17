Pound Sterling Price News & Forecast: GBP/USD demonstrates a sharp volatility contraction

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December is scheduled to be published today at 07:00 GMT.

According to estimates, the ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.1%, the highest level seen since quarter-ending January 2024. This would be the third straight time when the UK jobless rate is seen at 5.1%. Claimant Count Change is expected to have increased by 22.8K in January from 17.9K in December. Read more...

Pound Sterling trades with negative bias; GBP/USD eyes 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs data

The GBP/USD pair trades with a negative bias for the second straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now look forward to the release of the UK monthly jobs report, which will influence the British Pound (GBP) and provide some impetus to the currency pair.

The report published by the UK Office for National Statistics is expected to show continued softening in the UK labour market at the start of 2026. The number of people claiming jobless benefits is seen rising to 22.8K in January, from 17.9K in the previous month, while the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at a nearly two-year high level of 5.1% during the three months to December. The focus will further be on wage growth data, with regular pay (excluding bonuses) and total earnings (including bonuses) both seen moderating during the reported period. Read more...

GBP/USD slips in thin trade as markets eye UK CPI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats during the North American session on Monday amid thin liquidity conditions as US markets remain closed in observance of the President’s Day. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3635, down 0.12%.

Market mood is mixed following last week’s inflation report in the US, which revealed that prices are cooling, fueling speculation of additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). A scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic keeps investors eyeing the release of the UK’s jobs and inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Read more...