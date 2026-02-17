TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News & Forecast: GBP/USD demonstrates a sharp volatility contraction

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending December is scheduled to be published today at 07:00 GMT.

According to estimates, the ILO Unemployment Rate remained steady at 5.1%, the highest level seen since quarter-ending January 2024. This would be the third straight time when the UK jobless rate is seen at 5.1%. Claimant Count Change is expected to have increased by 22.8K in January from 17.9K in December. Read more...

Pound Sterling trades with negative bias; GBP/USD eyes 1.3600 ahead of UK jobs data

The GBP/USD pair trades with a negative bias for the second straight day, though it lacks bearish conviction and holds above the 1.3600 mark through the Asian session on Tuesday. Traders now look forward to the release of the UK monthly jobs report, which will influence the British Pound (GBP) and provide some impetus to the currency pair.

The report published by the UK Office for National Statistics is expected to show continued softening in the UK labour market at the start of 2026. The number of people claiming jobless benefits is seen rising to 22.8K in January, from 17.9K in the previous month, while the Unemployment Rate is anticipated to hold steady at a nearly two-year high level of 5.1% during the three months to December. The focus will further be on wage growth data, with regular pay (excluding bonuses) and total earnings (including bonuses) both seen moderating during the reported period. Read more...

GBP/USD slips in thin trade as markets eye UK CPI

The Pound Sterling (GBP) retreats during the North American session on Monday amid thin liquidity conditions as US markets remain closed in observance of the President’s Day. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3635, down 0.12%.

Market mood is mixed following last week’s inflation report in the US, which revealed that prices are cooling, fueling speculation of additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). A scarce economic docket on both sides of the Atlantic keeps investors eyeing the release of the UK’s jobs and inflation data on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Read more...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD remains depressed below mid-1.1800s; downside potential seems limited

The EUR/USD pair attracts some sellers for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and hovers below mid-1.1800s amid a relatively quiet trading action during the Asian session. The broader fundamental backdrop, however, warrants some caution for bearish traders before positioning for deeper losses.

When is the UK employment data and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom labor market data for the three months ending December is scheduled to be published today at 07:00 GMT.  GBP/USD trades 0.16% lower to near 1.3610 at the press time. The 20-period Exponential Moving Average slips to 1.3631 and caps rebounds as price holds below the gauge.

Gold downside appears capped ahead of US-Iran talks

Gold is off the lows but remains under moderate selling pressure below the $5,000 threshold early Tuesday. Gold now looks to the US-Iran nuclear deal talks for a fresh trading impetus as US traders return after the long weekend.

Jupiter rises on native SOL staking, TVL rebound

Jupiter edges higher by 3% at press time on Tuesday, approaching the $0.1700 level. The lending protocol announced native staking as collateral, allowing users to borrow against natively staked SOL on certain vaults.

The week ahead: Key inflation readings and why the AI trade could be overdone

It is likely to be a quiet start to the week, with US markets closed on Monday for Presidents Day. European markets are higher across the board and gold is clinging to the $5,000 level after the tamer than expected CPI report in the US reduced haven flows to precious metals.

XRP steadies in narrow range as fund inflows, futures interest rise

Ripple is trading in a narrow range between $1.45 (immediate support) and $1.50 (resistance) at the time of writing on Monday. The remittance token extended its recovery last week, peaking at $1.67 on Sunday from the weekly open at $1.43. 

