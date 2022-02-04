Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Why has GBP/USD underperformed EUR/USD?

Why has GBP/USD underperformed EUR/USD?
Not all is well with GBP/USD. That was the message from the currency market on Thursday. While 25 bps hike by the Bank of England (BoE) was widely expected, the narrow vote of 5 to 4 against raising rates by 50 bps was not. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Are pound bulls already losing faith?
GBP/USD has advanced to its strongest level in two weeks at 1.3629 on Thursday with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) rate decision but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair trades in negative territory below 1.3600 early Friday as markets gear up for the US January jobs report. Read More..
BoE February meeting reaction: Hawkish vote on rates sends GBP higher
The Bank of England raised interest rates for the second time in as many months on Thursday, while suggesting that it may be prepared to continue tightening policy in an aggressive manner at upcoming MPC meetings. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls down on upbeat US employment data
EUR/USD trimmed intraday gains, currently trading sub-1.1450 amid picking up dollar's demand post-NFP. US January data painted a much stronger job sector than anticipated. ECB-related gains are likely to be whipped off.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3500 with renewed dollar's strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3500. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis released an upbeat January Nonfarm Payrolls reports, fueling the greenback.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.
NFP Quick Analysis: America overcomes Omicron, more fuel for the Fed and the dollar Premium
The US economy is on fire – there is no other way to interpret the Nonfarm Payrolls report for January 2022. The economy gained 467,000 jobs, roughly triple the early expectations – and on top of a revision worth more than 300K for December.