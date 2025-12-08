The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow trading band, around the 1.3320-1.3325 region, during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain close to the highest level since October 22, touched last Thursday, with bulls awaiting a sustained strength and acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) before placing fresh bets.

The US Dollar (USD) languishes near its lowest level since late October amid bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates again this week, and turns out to be a key factor that continues to act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive directional bets and opt to wait for more cues about the Fed's future rate-cut path. Hence, the focus will remain glued to the updated economic projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments during the post-meeting press conference.

In the meantime, the end of the UK budget uncertainty helps offset bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will cut interest rates this month and benefits the British Pound (GBP), offering additional support to the GBP/USD pair. In fact, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced a tax hike amounting to an annual £26 billion to fund the fiscal hole, and made a buffer for unforeseen circumstances. This, in turn, favors the GBP bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.

Hence, any corrective pullback might now be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain limited. From a technical perspective, a move beyond the 100-day SMA barrier, currently pegged around the 1.3365-1.3370 region, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and assist the GBP/USD pair to build on its recent move up witnessed over the past three weeks or so. In the absence of any relevant economic releases on Monday, traders will take cues from BoE MPC Member Alan Taylor's speech for some impetus.