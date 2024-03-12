Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: Pound Sterling weakens as stubborn US inflation improves

Pound Sterling weakens as stubborn US inflation improves safe-haven demand
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Rally stalls after touching 200-week SMA
GBP/USD holds above the 1.2800 mark, eyes on UK labour market, US CPI data
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2791
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2814
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2673
|Daily SMA50
|1.2678
|Daily SMA100
|1.2589
|Daily SMA200
|1.2587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2865
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2652
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2773
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2895
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2924
