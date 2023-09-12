Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns south as markets discount a less aggressive BoE

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team
Share:

GBP/USD turns south as markets discount a less aggressive BoE, USD strength

In Tuesday’s session, the GBP/USD fell below the 1.2500 area near 1.2490, seeing nearly 0.14% losses. The main downward driver of the Cable is investors placing dovish bets on the Bank of England (BoE) and the Greenback recovering ground, and markets remain cautious ahead of inflation figures from the US from August. Read More...

Pound Sterling turns vulnerable after disappointing labor market data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) fails to defend its crucial support at 1.2500 after the release of a vulnerable labor market report for July. The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure on signs of increasing unemployment but persistent wage growth. Bank of England (BoE) policymakers are expected to face pressure from a stubborn inflation outlook due to strong wage growth and a bleak labor market outlook due to higher interest rates. Read More...
 

GBP/USD consolidates its losses above the 1.2500 mark following UK labor data

The GBP/USD pair consolidates its recent losses above the 1.2500 area during the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The major pair currently trades near 1.2515, up 0.04% on the day. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.249
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.251
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2635
Daily SMA50 1.2757
Daily SMA100 1.2655
Daily SMA200 1.2428
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2548
Previous Daily Low 1.2466
Previous Weekly High 1.2643
Previous Weekly Low 1.2446
Previous Monthly High 1.2841
Previous Monthly Low 1.2548
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2517
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2386
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.255
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.259
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2633

 

 

 
Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium

EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations

A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 as Pound recovers

GBP/USD approaches 1.2500 as Pound recovers

GBP/USD is gradually approaching the 1.2500 level after declining to 1.2459. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data; GDP data is due on Wednesday. Market conditions are relatively quiet, awaiting the US Consumer Price Index report.
 

GBP/USD News

Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium

Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low

Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.

Gold News

Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks

Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks

Bitcoin price is known to have a bullish impact on other altcoins when it rises, but the cryptocurrency is seemingly affecting the stock market too this time. Companies affiliated with digital assets are enjoying gains as BTC, even as the rest of the market remains relatively calm.

Read more

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures