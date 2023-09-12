GBP/USD turns south as markets discount a less aggressive BoE, USD strength

- GBP/USD declined towards 1.2490 and saw losses in five out of the last six days.
- UK labour market data came in soft.
- British yields are diving as markets discount a less aggressive BoE.
In Tuesday’s session, the GBP/USD fell below the 1.2500 area near 1.2490, seeing nearly 0.14% losses. The main downward driver of the Cable is investors placing dovish bets on the Bank of England (BoE) and the Greenback recovering ground, and markets remain cautious ahead of inflation figures from the US from August.
The UK reported weak labour market data on Wednesday’s European session. The Unemployment rate in the three months ending in July rose to 4.3%, as expected, while the Employment Change figure declined by 207,000, higher than the 185,000 expected in July. In addition, wage inflation measured by the Average Earnings in the three months up to July rose to 8.5% YoY, vs. the 8.2% expected, and while inflation rose as well as unemployment, it is not good news for the UK’s economy.
According to the World Interest Rate Probabilities tool (WIRP), markets are now discounting higher odds of a hike in the September and February meetings, which would lift the target rate to 5.75%.
On the other hand, the US’s calendar had nothing relevant to offer that its drivers on the session where investors seeking refuge in the Greenback ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US from August on Wednesday. The headline and core figure are expected to have accelerated on a monthly basis, and hot reading may boost hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), which could open the upside for the USD.
GBP/USD Levels to watch
The daily chart analysis indicates a bearish outlook for the GBP/USD in the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below its midline in negative territory, with a negative slope, aligning with the negative signal from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which displays red bars, reinforcing the strong bearish sentiment. Additionally, the pair is below the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) but above the 200-day SMA, suggesting that despite the recent bearish sentiment, the bulls are still resilient, holding some momentum.
That being said, if the Cable loses the 200-day SMA at 1.2428, it would exacerbate the bearish momentum with the next targets at 1.2400 and 1.23800. On the upside, resistances line up at 1.2500, 1.2540 and 1.2570.
GBP/USD Daily Chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2493
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2635
|Daily SMA50
|1.2757
|Daily SMA100
|1.2655
|Daily SMA200
|1.2428
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2548
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2466
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2446
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2841
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2548
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2517
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2386
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.255
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
