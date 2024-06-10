Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns bearish, closes in on important support

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns bearish, closes in on important support
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and continues to edge lower toward 1.2700 in the European session on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a buildup of bearish momentum.
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on Friday and erased all of its weekly gains. The US Dollar (USD) capitalized on the upbeat labor market data and forced the pair to push lower as investors reassessed the probability of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: The potential support level is located above 1.2700
The GBP/USD pair trades in negative territory for the second consecutive day near 1.2715 during the early European session on Monday. The stronger US Dollar (USD) broadly drags the major pair lower. Investors await the UK Employment data on Tuesday for fresh impetus, including Claimant Count Change, Employment Change, and Average Earnings data. Any evidence of more layoffs in the UK economy might trigger the expectations of early rate cuts from the Bank of England (BoE) and might weigh on the Pound Sterling (GBP).
According to the 4-hour chart, the outlook of GBP/USD turns bearish as it holds below the key 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The downward momentum is supported by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stands around 37.00, indicating the path of least resistance is to the downside. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.0750, eyes on EU politics
EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0750 in the European session on Monday. Lingering EU political concerns, following the announcement of a snap election in France, weigh on the Euro. Meanwhile, the US Dollar preserves its strength following Friday's upbeat employment data.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, holds above 1.2700
GBP/USD erased its daily losses and stabilized above 1.2700 following a bearish opening to the week. The pair, however, struggles to gather recovery momentum as the cautious market stance ahead of the key macroeconomic events helps the US Dollar stay resilient.
Gold recovers above $2,300 as markets turn risk-averse
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $2,300 in the American session on Monday after suffering large losses on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk mood ahead of this week's highly-anticipated Fed meeting helps Gold find demand as a safe haven.
Ripple CEO comments on meme coins, XRP hovers around $0.50
Ripple is embroiled in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for nearly four years. The SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit drags on as holders await the SEC’s response to the payment firm’s filing from May 29.
Five fundamentals for the week: Fed-CPI “Super Wednesday” to provide double whammy Premium
A fresh read on US inflation may ease fears triggered by the strong Nonfarm Payrolls. Any Federal Reserve's rate cut signals are at the center of its decision. BoJ officials are likely to weigh on the Yen after weak GDP, raising intervention risks.