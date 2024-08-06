Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2800 to five-week low

NEWS

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Tumbles below 1.2800 to five-week low

On Tuesday, the Pound Sterling prolonged its agony and extended its losses against the Greenback. Although sentiment has improved following Monday's stock riot, the buck remains bid, as shown by the GBP/USD pair, which trades at 1.2709, down by 0.49%. Read More...

Pound Sterling slumps to near 1.2700 on global risk-aversion

The Pound Sterling (GBP) extends its downside below 1.2700 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair weakens as the US Dollar steadies after rebounding from fresh six-month low. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback’s value against six major currencies, recovers to near 103.00. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds below 1.2800, bearish bias remains intact

The GBP/USD pair trades with mild losses near 1.2770 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The modest recovery of the US Dollar (USD) helps limit the pair’s losses after retracing to 1.2710 in the previous session. Read More...
 
