Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trading heavily on Brexit jitters

GBP/USD bulls are taking charge on the shorter-term time frames but bears lurking . The price action is choppy as traders await the Fed, but technicals speak for themselves. The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bearish bias for the near/medium term compared to a bullish bias longer term. For the very immediate future, the bulls are taking charge and are on the verge of a breakout to the hourly resistance as shown below. Read more...

The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh two-month low of 1.4033 but managed to recover some ground ahead of the daily close and settled in the 1.4080 region . UK data was mostly upbeat, as the ILO Unemployment Rate contracted to 4.% in the three months to April as expected, while the number of people claiming for unemployment benefits decreased by 92.6K in My, much better than the expected increase and the previous -55.8K. Even further, wages were up by more than anticipated. Read more...

"Now is the time to ease off the accelerator" – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a four-week delay in England's last reopening stage, to the dismay of some of the press . The PM took the decision in response to the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, which is already causing an increase in hospitalizations. However, not all the news is bad. Read more...

