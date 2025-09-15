Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trades with mild gains around 1.3555 on Monday

GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3550 as potential Fed rate cut looms
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.3555 during the early Asian session on Monday. Traders expect the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to deliver its first rate cut of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, which might weigh on the US Dollar (USD). Later on Monday, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be released.
Bets are strongly in favor of a Fed rate reduction at the September meeting on Wednesday, fueled by recent evidence of a weakening labor market. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are now pricing in a near 100% probability of a quarter-point rate cut at the upcoming meeting. A small minority even sees a possibility of a jumbo rate cut. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling traders eye Fed and BoE decisions
The Pound Sterling (GBP) booked a third consecutive weekly gain against the US Dollar (USD), testing the 1.3600 barrier to reach monthly highs. It was all about the increased dovish sentiment surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) path forward on interest rates, which smashed the US Dollar to the lowest level in seven weeks across its six major currency rivals.
The USD bearishness helped GBP/USD, while the Pound Sterling benefited from the expectations of policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE). Weakening labor market conditions in the United States (US) overshadowed sticky consumer inflation, ramping up calls for three rate cuts this year, starting next week. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens below 1.1750 amid fears of political crisis in France
The EUR/USD pair loses ground to around 1.1730 during the early European session on Monday. The Euro weakens against the US Dollar as ratings agency Fitch downgraded France's credit rating amid political turmoil. Traders will closely monitor the European Central Bank’s Christine Lagarde speech and the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD holds positive ground above 1.3550 as potential Fed rate cut looms
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains near 1.3555 during the Asian session on Monday. Traders expect the US Federal Reserve to deliver its first rate cut of the year at its policy meeting on Wednesday, which might weigh on the US Dollar. Later on Monday, the New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be released.
Gold bulls not ready to give up yet amid Fed rate cut bets and geopolitical risks
Gold attracts dip-buyers during the Asian session amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Rising Fed rate cut bets keep the USD depressed and continue to benefit the precious metal. Geopolitical risks further benefit the safe-haven commodity ahead of key central bank events.
Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum finds support, and Ripple breaks bullish pattern
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hover around key levels after recovering by nearly 4%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, last week. At the start of this week, BTC is hovering below its key resistance level at $116,000, while ETH and XRP show signs of resilience that could fuel further upside momentum.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.