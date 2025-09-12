Pound Sterling retested a stiff resistance near 1.3600 versus the US Dollar.

GBP/USD braces for a busy week, highlighted by the Fed and BoE policy decisions.

Technically, the path of least resistance appears to the upside for GBP/USD.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) booked a third consecutive weekly gain against the US Dollar (USD), testing the 1.3600 barrier to reach monthly highs.

Pound Sterling capitalized on USD’s decline

It was all about the increased dovish sentiment surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) path forward on interest rates, which smashed the US Dollar to the lowest level in seven weeks across its six major currency rivals.

The USD bearishness helped GBP/USD, while the Pound Sterling benefited from the expectations of policy divergence between the Fed and the Bank of England (BoE).

Weakening labor market conditions in the United States (US) overshadowed sticky consumer inflation, ramping up calls for three rate cuts this year, starting next week.

Bets for a jumbo Fed rate cut this month also gathered strength following the weak US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for August.

The August US jobs report underscored the fourth consecutive month of weak hiring, cementing a 25 basis points (bps) September Fed rate cut.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) showed on September 5 that the headline US NFP increased by 22,000, far below forecasts of 75,000, while the Unemployment Rate climbed to 4.3%, the highest level since late 2021.

Later in the week, the highly anticipated NFP Benchmark Revision report showed downward revisions of nearly a million fewer jobs compared to previous government estimates for the April 2024 to March 2025 period, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand dipped 0.1% last month after a downwardly revised 0.7% jump in July. Annually, PPI inflation fell to 2.6% in August versus 3.1% (revised from 3.3%) in July.

The final data releases of the week from the US showed that the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 55.4 in September's preliminary estimate from 58.2 in August. This reading came in worse than the market expectation of 58. Other details of the publication showed that the Consumer Current Conditions Index edged lower to 61.2 from 61.7, while the Consumer Expectations Index declined to 51.8 from 55.9. These readings limited the USD's gains heading into the weekend and helped GBP/USD hold its ground.

Markets continued to price in about a 92% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at the Fed's September meeting and an 8% probability of a 50 bps rate cut, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Growing bets for aggressive Fed easing and global risk rally led by the optimism around Artificial Intelligence (AI) exacerbated USD’s pain, lifting the pair to fresh four-week highs near 1.3600.

However, the upside was capped on several occasions by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and between Russia and Poland.

Late Monday, Reuters reported suspected Russian drone incursions into Poland’s airspace, putting the Polish air defenses on alert as Russia breached the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) airspace.

Traders also briefly turned cautious after Israel attacked the Hamas leadership in Doha, Qatar’s capital, restricting the risk-sensitive Pound Sterling.

Friday’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Industrial Production data also helped limit the pair’s bullish momentum.

The UK economy stagnated in July, in line with analysts' expectations, with the GDP arriving at 0%. Meanwhile, monthly Industrial and Manufacturing Production dropped by 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively, in July. Both readings undermined market expectations.

Fed and BoE policy announcements to lead the way

Following a critical week, in terms of US data releases, GBP/USD traders prepare for another intense week, packed with top-tier US and UK statistics and central banks’ policy announcements.

Monday poses for a quiet start to the big week as the UK employment data and US Retail Sales report will make it up on Tuesday.

The UK CPI data for August will garner some attention on Wednesday ahead of the all-important Fed policy showdown.

Traders will quickly move past the Fed aftermath to focus on the Bank of England (BoE) rate decision and the language in the policy statement for fresh signals on the bank’s next move on rates.

The US weekly Unemployment Claims will also offer some trading incentives on Thursday.

On Friday, the UK Retail Sales will be the only relevant data release wrapping up a busy week.

Besides, markets will continue to pay close attention to geopolitical, trade developments and speeches from Fed policymakers for their influence on the performance of the US Dollar and the Pound Sterling.

GBP/USD: Technical Outlook

The daily chart shows the GBP/USD pair continues to challenge the 1.3600 stiff resistance, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding comfortably above the midline.

However, a Bear Cross confirmation raises doubts on further upside. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) closed below the 100-day SMA on Thursday, validating the bearish crossover.

The immediate support is located at the 21-day SMA at 1.3498, below which the confluence zone of the 50-day SMA and the 100-day SMA near 1.3465 will be put to the test.

A sustained break below the latter will open up a fresh downtrend toward the September low of 1.3333. Additional declines could threaten the August 4 low of 1.3254.

Alternatively, buyers must find acceptance above the 1.3600-1.3620 supply zone on a daily candlestick closing basis.

The July 4 high of 1.3681 will be next on their radars, followed by 1.3788 (July 1 high).

BoE FAQs What does the Bank of England do and how does it impact the Pound? The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP). How does the Bank of England’s monetary policy influence Sterling? When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling. What is Quantitative Easing (QE) and how does it affect the Pound? In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling. What is Quantitative tightening (QT) and how does it affect the Pound Sterling? Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.



