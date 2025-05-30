Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD ticks lower amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Trade below 1.3500; bullish bias remains ahead of US PCE data

The GBP/USD pair attracts fresh sellers following the previous day's goodish rebound from the 1.3415 area, or the weekly low amid a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3475-1.3470 region, down 0.15% for the day, though the downside seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index.

Heading into the key data risk, some repositioning trade assists the USD to regain positive traction following the previous day's dramatic turnaround from over a one-week high and exerts some pressure on the GBP/USD pair. However, bets that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further in 2025 and US fiscal concerns might cap the USD. Furthermore, speculations that the Bank of England (BoE) would pause at its next meeting on June 18 and take its time before lowering borrowing costs further should act as a tailwind for the British Pound (GBP). Read more...

GBP/USD recovers 1.35 ahead of key US inflation data

GBP/USD made a choppy relief rally on Thursday, jumping back into the 1.3500 handle as markets gear up for the latest batch of United States (US) Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation figures due on Friday.

US President Donald Trump’s “Worldwide Retaliatory Tariff Orders” faced its first significant legal challenge after being ruled against by US trade court judges. The tariffs have been allowed to stand for the time being as the Trump administration appeals the decision. However, investors have a long, grinding road ahead as they continue to await some semblance of policy clarity from the Trump administration. Read more...