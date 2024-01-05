Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tests a new high for 2024 at 1.2771 post-NFP blitz

GBP/USD tests a new high for 2024 at 1.2771 post-NFP blitz

The GBP/USD climbed into a new high for the year at 1.2771 after markets broadly went risk-on after the US Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) data release surged above median forecasts, adding 216K new jobs in December. The NFP print handily trounced market expectations of 170K. Still, November saw a steep revision from 199K to 173K, with even further revisions to October’s already-revised 150K, bringing it down to just 105K. Read More...

Pound Sterling soars as investors ignore upbeat US NFP data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances strongly against the US Dollar as markets’ risk appetite has improved despite the release of the upbeat US economic data. The GBP/USD pair has strengthened despite all components of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls data for December has outperformed expectations. It seems that a robust labor demand in the US economy was already discounted by the market participants. Read More...

GBP/USD rises toward 1.2700 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls

GBP/USD continues its winning streak for the third successive day, trading higher around 1.2690 during the Asian session on Friday. The Pound Sterling gained ground possibly on the improved data released on Thursday from the United Kingdom (UK). However, the upbeat data from the United States (US) might have contributed to capping the advance of the GBP/USD pair. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2728
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.35
Today daily open 1.2684
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2677
Daily SMA50 1.2531
Daily SMA100 1.2448
Daily SMA200 1.2536
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.273
Previous Daily Low 1.2657
Previous Weekly High 1.2828
Previous Weekly Low 1.2685
Previous Monthly High 1.2828
Previous Monthly Low 1.2501
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2702
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2685
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2651
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2618
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2578
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2724
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2763
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2797

 

 

 
