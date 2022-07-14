GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds offers near trendline and 100-MA confluence at 1.1950
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session as the traded range is peanuts against usual. After a volatile Wednesday, the cable looks to turn sideways to ease-off standard deviation first and then will look for a decisive move. On a broader note, after surrendering the psychological support of 1.2000, odds are favoring for a downside bias. Therefore, investors should take more precautions on taking longs.
The greenback bulls have comfortably defended the confluence of the downward sloping trendline plotted from June 27 high at 1.2324 and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.1950.
GBP/USD bears keep reins below 1.1900 amid recession fears, UK’s political crisis
GBP/USD fades bounce off intraday low while also reversing the previous day’s rebound as sellers dominate around 1.1865 during early Thursday morning in Europe. The Cable pair cheered upbeat UK data the previous day but lost the battle against the 40-year high US inflation and hawkish Fedspeak. Also weighing the pair is the political crisis in the UK after Boris Johnson resigned.
The higher-than-expected monthly prints of the British Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production for May favored the GBP/USD buyers the previous day. That said, softness in the trade deficit for the said month also helped the Cable buyers to mark a surprise entry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps towards 0.6800 on strong Australian jobs data
AUD/USD is extending gains towards 0.6800 on stronger-than-expected Australian jobs data. The aussie Unemployment Rate slumped to a new 48-year low of 3.5% in June. The US dollar clings to the CPI-led gains amid a tepid risk tone. Focus shifts to US data.
EURUSD Price remains pressured below 1.0050 on hawkish Fed bets
EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0050, as higher US CPI may compel Fed to announce a 100 bps rate hike. Fed-ECB policy divergence will widen further as ECB may test the waters before going all in. The next trigger for the EURUSD price will be the US Retail Sales.
Gold Price retreats towards 16-month-old support as US inflation fuel recession woes
Gold Price (XAUUSD) remains pressured below $1,730, reversing the previous day’s bounce off an 11-month low during Thursday’s Asian session. The metal’s weakness could be linked to the market’s fears of recession, higher interest rates and the US dollar's strength.
USD/JPY bulls step on the gas in the Tokyo open and eye 138.00
USD/JPY rockets towards 138.00 on the strength of the US dollar. US CPI is feeding through into flows and supporting a firmer US dollar. Central bank divergence is in play and supporting the greenback.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!