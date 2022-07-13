GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds offers near trendline and 100-MA confluence at 1.1950

- The confluence of trendline and 100-MA has acted as a hurdle for the pound bulls.
- A (40.00-60.00) range by the RSI (14) hints at a consolidation ahead.
- An establishment below the psychological support of 1.2000 has activated a longer-term downside bias.
The GBP/USD pair is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session as the traded range is peanuts against usual. After a volatile Wednesday, the cable looks to turn sideways to ease-off standard deviation first and then will look for a decisive move. On a broader note, after surrendering the psychological support of 1.2000, odds are favoring for a downside bias. Therefore, investors should take more precautions on taking longs.
The greenback bulls have comfortably defended the confluence of the downward sloping trendline plotted from June 27 high at 1.2324 and the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) near 1.1950. Also, the cable has slipped below the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1900, which signals that the short-term trend has also turned southwards.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the 40.00-60.00 range, which signals a consolidation ahead.
The cable is expected to display more losses if the asset drops below Monday’s low at 1.1866. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset to the round-level support of 1.1800, followed by a 26 March 2020 low at 1.1777.
Alternatively, a decisive move above Friday’s high of 1.2056 will send the asset towards July 4 high at 1.2161. A breach of the latter will drive the cable towards June 28 high at 1.2292.
GBP/USD hourly chart
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.189
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1887
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2139
|Daily SMA50
|1.2318
|Daily SMA100
|1.2691
|Daily SMA200
|1.3098
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1916
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1807
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2165
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1876
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1849
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1715
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1933
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1979
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
