Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD surges to 1.3300 as BoE keeps interest rates steady at 5%

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

The Pound Sterling (GBP) strengthens against its major peers on Thursday after the Bank of England's (BoE) monetary policy announcement. The BoE left interest rates unchanged at 5%, as expected, as the United Kingdom (UK) core Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August came in higher than expected. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Touches new yearly high but diverging with momentum

GBP/USD has rallied to a new high for 2024 on Thursday; the pair reached 1.3314 during trading on Thursday, its highest price for the year. Read More...

GBP/USD trims a part of intraday losses, down a little below 1.3200 ahead of BoE

The GBP/USD pair finds some support near the 1.3150 region on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled its retracement slide from the 1.3300 neighborhood, or the highest level since March 2022 touched the previous day. Spot prices climb closer to the 1.3200 mark during the Asian session, albeit lack follow-through amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying and currently trade with modest intraday losses. Read More...
 
 
EUR/USD stays below 1.1150 after upbeat US data

EUR/USD pulls away from the daily high it set near 1.1200 and trades below 1.1150 on Thursday. The upbeat data from the US helps the USD limit its losses but the improving risk mood allows the pair to hold its ground in the American session.

GBP/USD retreats below 1.3250 after BoE-inspired rally

GBP/USD loses its bullish momentum and retreats below 1.3250 after touching its highest level since March 2022 above 1.3300 with the immediate reaction to the BoE's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged at 5%. In the US, weekly Jobless Claims declined to 219K.

Gold clings to strong daily gains near $2,580

Following a pullback in the early American session, Gold regains its traction and trades decisively higher on the day at around $2,580. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.7%, supporting XAU/USD in the Fed aftermath.

Bitcoin extends gains after Fed cut interest rate

Bitcoin extends recent gains and trades above $62,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, following a 2.4% increase the previous day after the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points.

BoE expected to keep interest rate unchanged at 5% as price pressures persist

After a close call in August, the Bank of England’s September interest rate decision is keenly awaited for fresh cues on the bank’s future policy action and the pace of its bond sales.

Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know

VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.

