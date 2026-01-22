TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to around 1.3435 in the early European session

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD strengthens to around 1.3435 in the early European session
FXStreet Team

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

The GBP/USD pair gains ground to near 1.3435 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling (GBP) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) as UK inflation rose more than expected in December. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of a slew of US economic data. 

The Cable receives some support from a hotter-than-expected UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report. The headline CPI rose 3.4% YoY in December, compared to an increase of 3.2% in November, the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday. This reading came in above the market consensus of 3.3%. The monthly CPI inflation climbed to 0.4% in December from a decline of 0.2% in November. Markets projected a rise of 0.4%. Read more...

GBP/USD remains confined in a range above 1.3400 as traders eye US PCE and GDP data

The GBP/USD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day on Thursday and oscillates in a range above the 1.3400 mark during the Asian session. Moreover, a mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing directional bets as traders keenly await the crucial US macro data.

The US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index is due for release later today. It will be accompanied by the final US Q3 GDP growth report, which should offer fresh cues about the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) future policy path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the near-term US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...

GBP/USD slips near 1.3430 as Trump eases Greenland rhetoric

GBP/USD turns negative on Wednesday following remarks by US President Donald Trump in Davos, who said that he would not use excessive force to get Greenland. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3433, down 0.03%.

Market sentiment improved following Trump's comments in Davos. Despite insisting on negotiating with Denmark, he refrained from using the tariff word, which he used over the weekend when he imposed 10% duties on eight European countries, including Denmark. Read more...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 barrier after EMAs rebound

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 barrier after EMAs rebound

EUR/USD edges higher after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair remains within the descending channel pattern, suggesting an ongoing bearish bias.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

The GBP/USD pair gains ground to near 1.3435 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling edges higher against the US Dollar as UK inflation rose more than expected in December. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of a slew of US economic data. 

Gold moves away from record high as safe-haven demand fades on easing trade war concerns

Gold moves away from record high as safe-haven demand fades on easing trade war concerns

Gold is seen extending the previous day's modest pullback from the vicinity of the $4,900 mark, or a fresh all-time peak, and drifting lower through the Asian session on Thursday. This marks the first day of a negative move in the previous four and is sponsored by a combination of negative factors. 

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Canton, MYX Finance, and Pump.fun are leading the recovery over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a breather after sharp losses. Technically, the recovering altcoins are closing toward key resistances as selling pressure eases. 

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

Markets did not so much trade on Wednesday as they collectively unclenched. After a bruising bout of headline-induced indigestion, every major asset class caught a bid at once. Stocks up. Bonds up. Gold up, then cooling. Crypto rebounding. Crude firming. Even the dollar found its feet.

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero risks extending correction as market structure weakens

Monero (XMR) is extending its downtrend, below the $500 level at the time of writing on Wednesday, as sellers remain dominant during the American session. XMR has declined by approximately 38% from a recent high of $800, reached last Wednesday.

