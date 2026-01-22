TRENDING:
GBP/JPY rises to near 213.00 as Yen underperforms ahead of BoJ’s policy

  • GBP/JPY moves higher to near 213.10 amid weakness in the Japanese Yen.
  • The BoJ is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.75% on Friday.
  • More-than-expected UK inflation increase is expected to diminish dovish BoE expectations.
Sagar Dua

The GBP/JPY pair trades 0.22% higher to near 213.10 at the start of the European trading session on Thursday. The pair gains as the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms across the board ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) on Thursday.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.01%-0.02%0.24%-0.06%-0.62%-0.23%-0.09%
EUR0.00%-0.01%0.24%-0.05%-0.61%-0.22%-0.08%
GBP0.02%0.01%0.26%-0.04%-0.60%-0.21%-0.07%
JPY-0.24%-0.24%-0.26%-0.28%-0.82%-0.46%-0.30%
CAD0.06%0.05%0.04%0.28%-0.55%-0.17%-0.02%
AUD0.62%0.61%0.60%0.82%0.55%0.40%0.54%
NZD0.23%0.22%0.21%0.46%0.17%-0.40%0.14%
CHF0.09%0.08%0.07%0.30%0.02%-0.54%-0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Investors expect the BoJ to hold interest rates steady at 0.75%, and leave the door open for interest rate hikes this year. Market participants will also focus on the BoJ’s Q4 Outlook report to get fresh cues about the current state of the economy.

On the fiscal front, Japan’s Prime Minister (PM) Sanae Takaichi is prepared to dissolve the parliament’s lower house on January 23. Takaichi called an early snap election to get more seats, increasing her odds to pass fiscal budget for the year. Takaichi has also announced removing the consumption tax to boost household spending, a scenario that could prompt inflationary pressures.

Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling (GBP) trades with caution even as faster-than-projected growth in the United Kingdom (UK) inflation in December has raised concerns over expectations of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the near term. The data showed on Wednesday that the UK headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at an annualized pace of 3.4%, faster than 3.3% estimates and the November reading of 3.2%.

Going forward, investors will focus on the UK Retail Sales data for December and the preliminary S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January, scheduled for Friday.

Economic Indicator

BoJ Interest Rate Decision

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.

Read more.

Next release: Fri Jan 23, 2026 03:00

Frequency: Irregular

Consensus: 0.75%

Previous: 0.75%

Source: Bank of Japan

Author

FXStreet

Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 barrier after EMAs rebound

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 barrier after EMAs rebound

EUR/USD edges higher after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.1700 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The technical analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair remains within the descending channel pattern, suggesting an ongoing bearish bias.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3400 as UK inflation beats forecasts

The GBP/USD pair gains ground to near 1.3435 during the early European session on Tuesday. The Pound Sterling edges higher against the US Dollar as UK inflation rose more than expected in December. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of a slew of US economic data. 

Gold weakens as safe-haven demand fades on Trump's U-turn

Gold weakens as safe-haven demand fades on Trump's U-turn

Gold extends the overnight pullback from the vicinity of the $4,900 mark, or a fresh all-time peak, and drifts lower through the Asian session on Thursday, snapping a three-day winning streak. The global risk sentiment gets a strong boost in reaction to US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland and easing geopolitical tensions.

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, MYX Finance, Pump.fun rise as the market steadies

Canton, MYX Finance, and Pump.fun are leading the recovery over the last 24 hours as the broader cryptocurrency market takes a breather after sharp losses. Technically, the recovering altcoins are closing toward key resistances as selling pressure eases. 

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

TACO Wednesday and the great market exhale

Markets did not so much trade on Wednesday as they collectively unclenched. After a bruising bout of headline-induced indigestion, every major asset class caught a bid at once. Stocks up. Bonds up. Gold up, then cooling. Crypto rebounding. Crude firming. Even the dollar found its feet.

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity extends gains as bullish momentum targets $3

Axie Infinity (AXS) extends its gains by 8%, trading above $2.56 at the time of writing on Thursday, after rallying over 37% this week. The bullish price action is further strengthened by rising whale accumulation volume.

