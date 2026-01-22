EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Gathers strength to near 185.50, BoJ rate decision looms

The EUR/JPY cross attracts some buyers near 185.45 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthens against the Euro (EUR) on improved sentiment. US President Donald Trump withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on eight European nations and announced a framework for a Greenland deal. These developments put the safe-haven currency, such as the JPY, on the back foot and create a tailwind for the cross.

All eyes will be on the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision on Friday, which is widely expected to hold its policy rate steady at around 0.75% at its January meeting. The Japanese central bank last raised its rate to the highest in three decades in December 2025. Traders await additional clues from Governor Kazuo Ueda's press conference regarding the expected timing of the BoJ's next rate hike. Any hawkish comments from Ueda could support the Japanese Yen against the Euro in the near term.

Technical Analysis:

In the daily chart, EUR/JPY holds decisively above the 100-day EMA, keeping the medium-term bias pointed higher. RSI (14) prints 61.93, showing positive momentum without overbought conditions.

Bollinger Bands widen as price hovers near the upper envelope, underscoring firm bullish pressure. Initial support sits at the middle band at 184.10, with 182.57 as the next cushion, while resistance aligns with the upper band at 185.65. A breakout above that barrier could extend the trend, whereas a pullback would keep the pair anchored between the bands.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)