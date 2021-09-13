Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sterling rejected at resistance [Video]

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview [Video]

The EUR/USD is expected to make a bullish reversal at the key support decision zone but a breakout above the moving averages remains critical.

The GBP/USD is looking to test the support trend line again, which could create a larger triangle chart pattern. The breakout direction should be bearish. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling rejected at resistance, long list of worries could send it lower

If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again – but what happens if that second attempt fails? GBP/USD has been rejected at the critical 1.3895 level in what could prove as a decisive blow to its recovery. There may be more in store.

The most recent downside driver is China's persistent pursuit of its tech companies. Beijing is reportedly mulling breaking up AliPay, the financial arm of Alibaba, a company owned by billionaire Jack Ma. The curb against companies in the world's second-largest economy is weighing on global stocks and supporting the safe-haven dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, upside seems limited amid stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair recovered over 40 pips from sub-1.3800 levels and climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3835-40 region heading into the North American session.

The risk-on impulse in the equity markets, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on the intraday uptick for the safe-haven US dollar to two-week tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. Read more...