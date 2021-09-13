GBP/USD Price Analysis: Recovers early lost ground, upside seems limited amid stronger USD

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD reversed an intraday dip to sub-1.3800 levels amid a modest USD pullback from highs.
  • Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and kept a lid on any meaningful gains.
  • A move beyond 1.3900 is needed to validate a move towards ascending trend-channel resistance.

The GBP/USD pair recovered over 40 pips from sub-1.3800 levels and climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 1.3835-40 region heading into the North American session.

The risk-on impulse in the equity markets, along with a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on the intraday uptick for the safe-haven US dollar to two-week tops. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.

That said, expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement should continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback and cap any meaningful upside for the GBP/USD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for any further gains.

Looking at the technical picture, the recent bounce from the 1.3600 mark has been along an upward sloping channel. Bulls, however, have struggled to capitalize on the move and repeatedly failed ahead of the 1.3900 mark, which should now act as a pivotal point for the GBP/USD pair.

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts are holding with a mild positive bias but are yet to gain any meaningful traction. This further warrants some caution for bullish traders amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US.

From current levels, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3885-90 region. A sustained move beyond, leading to a subsequent breakthrough the 1.3900 mark will set the stage for an extension of a three-week-old upward trajectory.

The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the momentum towards an intermediate hurdle, around the 1.3930 region en-route the 1.3955-60 supply zone. The momentum could eventually push the pair towards the top boundary of the ascending channel, currently near the key 1.4000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 1.3800 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the ascending channel support, around the 1.3775-70 region. A convincing break below might prompt aggressive technical selling and turn the GBP/USD pair vulnerable.

The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.3730-25 horizontal zone and the 1.3700 mark. Some follow-through selling below the 1.3680-75 region should pave the way for a slide back towards challenging August monthly swing lows, around the 1.3600 round-figure mark.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3838
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.3836
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3767
Daily SMA50 1.3807
Daily SMA100 1.3917
Daily SMA200 1.3825
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3889
Previous Daily Low 1.3827
Previous Weekly High 1.3889
Previous Weekly Low 1.3726
Previous Monthly High 1.3958
Previous Monthly Low 1.3602
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3865
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3851
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3813
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3789
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3874
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3912
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3936

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

