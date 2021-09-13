-
EUR/USD is approaching the key support zone at 1.1750 after building a bearish ABC zigzag pattern.
The GBP/USD is showing a strong bearish reversal and is expected to decline further down.
The EUR/USD is expected to make a bullish reversal at the key support decision zone but a breakout above the moving averages remains critical.
The GBP/USD is looking to test the support trend line again, which could create a larger triangle chart pattern. The breakout direction should be bearish.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 13 - 14 September 2021:
