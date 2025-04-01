Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steady near 1.2920

GBP/USD steady near 1.2920 as weak ISM and tariff fears pressures US Dollar
The Pound Sterling trades with minuscule losses against the US Dollar following the release of the latest Manufacturing PMI from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), suggesting that business conditions are deteriorating, with companies feeling the impact of tariffs. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2920, virtually unchanged. Read More...
Pound Sterling underperforms as Trump’s reciprocal tariffs loom large
The Pound Sterling (GBP) weakens against its major peers on Tuesday, with United Kingdom (UK) officials assessing potential economic risks from reciprocal tariffs to be unveiled by United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday. Read More...
GBP/USD treads water as markets await tariff blowback
GBP/USD churned chart paper in familiar territory on Monday, grinding out a familiar congestion zone as investors brace for the latest iteration of US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats. The Trump administration is set to enact a wide catalogue of tariffs on functionally all of the US’s trading partners beginning on April 2. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Further gains need more conviction
AUD/USD reversed two-daily pullbacks in a row on Tuesday, staging a decent comeback from Monday’s troughs near 0.6220 to the boundaries of the 0.6300 hurdle propped up by the RBA hawkish hold and firm data from Chinese business activity.
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.0800 ahead of “Liberation Day”
EUR/USD came under extra downside pressure on Tuesday, returning to the sub-1.0800 region on the back of tepid gains in the US Dollar and rising caution prior to Trump’s announcements on Wednesday.
Gold nears $3,100 as fears receded
Gold is easing from its fresh record high near $3,150 but remains well supported above the $3,100 mark. A generalised pullback in US yields is underpinning the yellow metal, as traders stay on the sidelines awaiting clarity on upcoming US tariff announcements.
Bitcoin just as vulnerable as major assets – Anthony Yeung, Global Head of Strategic Development at CoinCover
Bitcoin trades under the $85,000 mark, holding on to nearly 3% gains on Tuesday ahead of Donald Trump’s Liberation Day. Crypto traders remain fearful, the sentiment reads 34 on a scale of 0 to 100 on the Fear & Greed Index.
Is the US economy headed for a recession?
Leading economists say a recession is more likely than originally expected. With new tariffs set to be launched on April 2, investors and economists are growing more concerned about an economic slowdown or recession.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.