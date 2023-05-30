Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays under sellers' control despite pause [Video]

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling to face stiff resistance at 1.2450
Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD has turned north and climbed above 1.2400 in the early European trading hours on Tuesday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a build-up of bullish momentum, but buyers could find it difficult to clear the 1.2450 resistance.
The positive shift seen in risk sentiment following the long-weekend in the US doesn't allow the US Dollar (USD) to extend its rally and helps GBP/USD stretch higher. The US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, retreats toward 104.00 from the multi-month high it set above 104.50 earlier in the day. Read more...
GBP/USD stays under sellers' control despite pause [Video]
GBPUSD opened the week on a neutral note, consolidating its bearish correction from a one-year high within the 1.2300 zone. According to the technical picture, the sideways move could be temporary within the bearish wave. The downfall below the 20- and 50-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and beneath the former 1.2445 ceiling could motivate more selling in the short term. Read more ...
GBP/USD climbs to fresh daily high, around 1.2375 area amid subdued USD demand
The GBP/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 1.2325 region on Tuesday and turns positive for the third straight day, though remains confined well within a familiar trading band held over the past week or so. The pair currently placed near the top end of its daily range, around the 1.2375 region and is supported by a combination of factors.
Investors remain anxious over the possibility of further monetary policy tightening by the UK central bank, bolstered by stronger-than-expected consumer inflation figures released last week. This, in turn, is seen underpinning the British Pound (GBP) and acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2428
|Today Daily Change
|0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|0.58
|Today daily open
|1.2356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2483
|Daily SMA50
|1.2437
|Daily SMA100
|1.229
|Daily SMA200
|1.1981
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2372
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2335
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2472
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2308
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2358
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2349
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2337
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2318
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2391
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day but managed to stabilize above 1.0700. Mixed performance of Wall Street's main indexes following the consumer confidence data helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has retraced a small portion of its daily rally and declined below 1.2400 in the American session on Tuesday. Following a bullish start to the day, major equity indexes lost traction and helped the US Dollar stage a rebound while weighing on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD retakes $1,950 as investors hesitate Premium
Gold price has posted a nice comeback after bottoming for the day at $1,932 a troy ounce, now trading near a daily high of $1,963.48.
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA breaks above $200 as Elon Musk visits China
Tesla (TSLA) stock has overcome a major psychological barrier to start the week with shares overcoming the $200 level early Tuesday. A number of tailwinds are aiding the growth stock, which has gained 4.4% to $201.67 in the premarket.