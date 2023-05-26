Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD stays depressed at the lowest levels in seven week

GBP/USD remains on the back foot at a two-month bottom as sellers prod a short-term support line ahead of the key UK Retail Sales data on early Friday. In doing so, the Pound Sterling struggles to extend the three-day losing streak around 1.2320-15 by the press time.

On Thursday, the second estimation of the US Annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1 2023 was revised up to 1.3% versus 1.0% first forecasts. Further, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April improved to 0.07 from -0.37 prior and -0.02 market estimations. On the same line, Kansad Fed Manufacturing Activity improved to -2 for May compared to -21 previous readings and analysts’ estimations of -11. It’s worth noting that the US Pending Home Sales for April improved on YoY but eased on MoM whereas Core Personal Consumption Expenditures also rose to 5.0% during the preliminary readings versus 4.9% prior. Read more...

GBP/USD bears take a breather at the lowest levels since early April, making rounds to 1.2320-25 after falling in the last four consecutive days. In doing so, the Cable pair bears the burden of the upbeat US data, hawkish Federal Reserve bets and the market’s rush towards US Dollar amid the looming US default. That said, the hawkish comments from the Bank of England (BoE) officials fail to inspire the Cable pair buyers ahead of today’s UK Retail Sales and a slew of the US data.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.