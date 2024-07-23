Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips toward 1.2900, bears eye support at 1.2860

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips toward 1.2900, bears eye support at 1.2860

The Pound Sterling extended its losses during the North American session against the US Dollar on Tuesday, clinging to the 1.2900 figure after hitting a 7-day high of 1.2887. Traders eye the next key support level of 1.2860. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD trades at 1.2914, down 0.13%. Read More...

Pound Sterling seems vulnerable near 1.2900 as BoE rate-cut bets swell

The Pound Sterling (GBP) continues to hold the key support level of 1.2700 against the US Dollar (USD) in Tuesday’s New York session. The GBP/USD pair edges down but remains inside the tight range of 1.2890-1.2940. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) advances due to growing speculation that Donald Trump will win the United States (US) presidential elections in November. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value, against six major currencies, jumps to near 104.50. Read More...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish potential seems intact while above 1.2900 mark

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the 1.2900 neighborhood and oscillates in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently hover around the 1.2930 area, nearly unchanged for the day, and remain at the mercy of the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics. Read More...
