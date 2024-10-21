Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips below 1.3000 on risk aversion

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Slips below 1.3000 on risk aversion
Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar amid uncertainty over US election
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bears have the upper hand while below 1.3135 confluence
EUR/USD drops towards 1.0800 on renewed US Dollar strength
EUR/USD accelerated south after Wall Street's opening as demand for the US Dollar increased following a jump in government bond yields. Wall Street's poor performance undermined the mood and pushed the USD further up, as investors gear up for earnings reports.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3000, flirts with multi-week lows
GBP/USD extends its slump in the American session, trading below the 1.3000 mark and approaching the multi-week low posted mid-October at 1.2973. A risk-averse market mood boosts demand for the US Dollar in the absence of relevant data.
Gold retreats from fresh record highs at around $2,740
Gold trimmed early gains and hovers around $2,720 a troy ounce, as resurgent US Dollar demand weighs on the safe-haven metal. Resurgent US Treasury yields add to the picture as well as looming US elections.
Three fundamentals for the week: Middle East escalation, BoC decision and US Jobless Claims stand out Premium
An Israeli attack against Iran may stir markets ahead of the US elections. The Bank of Canada is set to slash rates, impacting Fed expectations. US Jobless Claims remain a bellwether for the wider economy.
US elections: Top ten investor questions answered
As the US elections approach, investors are seeking clarity on how potential outcomes will affect the markets. Whether it’s fiscal policies, trade, or sector-specific impacts, each candidate’s agenda could shape the financial landscape for years to come.
