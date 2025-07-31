Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slips as Fed pushes back on September cut

GBP/USD slips as Fed pushes back on September cut, US data support Dollar
The GBP/USD posted moderate losses during the North American session on Thursday after the Federal Reserve (Fed) held rates on Wednesday and failed to provide forward guidance for the September meeting. This, along with solid US jobs data and an uptick in inflation, boosted the Dollar. The pair trades at 1.3214 after reaching a high of 1.3281. Read More...
Pound Sterling slumps against US Dollar as traders pare Fed dovish bets
The Pound Sterling (GBP) slides to near 1.3200 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday, extending its losing streak for the sixth trading day. The GBP/USD pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar trades firmly, with the US Dollar Index (DXY), holding onto gains near a fresh two-month high around 100.00 posted on Wednesday. Read More...
GBP/USD steadily climbs above mid-1.3200s amid a softer USD; bulls lack conviction
The GBP/USD pair attracts some buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and reverses a part of the previous day's decline to the lowest level since May 13. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-1.3200s, though the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any meaningful recovery. Read More...
