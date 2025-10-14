TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides toward 1.33

GBP/USD slides toward 1.33 as weak UK jobs data fuels BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD prolongs its losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as soft data in the United Kingdom (UK) justifies the need for lower interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The extension of the government shutdown in the US keeps the schedule light, except for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar ahead of speeches from Fed's Powell, BoE's Bailey

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its peers on Tuesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending in August. Read More...

GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, ahead of UK data and Fed speeches

The GBP/USD ended Monday’s session with loses of 0.13% as the Greenback staged a recovery, after US President Donald Trump tempered its rhetoric on China, over the weekend. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.3333 as the Tuesday’s Asian session begins. Read More...

FXStreet Team

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 and beyond

EUR/USD gathers strong traction and reclaims the 1.1600 barrier and beyond as the Greenback now accelerates its daily losses. The US Dollar’s downside momentum picks up pace following the neutral message from Chief Powell at his speech on the economic outlook.

GBP/USD trims gains, back above 1.3300

GBP/USD extends its rebound from multi-week lows, regaining the area above the 1.3300 hurdle amid the loss of momentum in the US Dollar. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound accelerated after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report, while the late loss of traction in the Greenback underpins Cable’s recovery.

Gold stays bid above $4,100 prior to Powell

Gold remains well bid above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce, extending its bullish trend for yet another day on Tuesday. In the meantime, the yellow metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand amid trade and geopolitical worries ahead of Powell's speech.

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook on Tuesday. Markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate twice more this year. The US Dollar could react to Powell's comments in the absence of key data releases.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

