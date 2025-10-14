Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides toward 1.33

GBP/USD slides toward 1.33 as weak UK jobs data fuels BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD prolongs its losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as soft data in the United Kingdom (UK) justifies the need for lower interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The extension of the government shutdown in the US keeps the schedule light, except for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech. Read More... Pound Sterling weakens against US Dollar ahead of speeches from Fed's Powell, BoE's Bailey

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces selling pressure against its peers on Tuesday after the release of the United Kingdom (UK) labor market data for the three months ending in August. Read More... GBP/USD slips as Dollar rebounds, ahead of UK data and Fed speeches