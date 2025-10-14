TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD slides toward 1.33 as weak UK jobs data fuels BoE rate cut bets

  • UK jobless rate ticks up to 4.8% as hiring momentum slows sharply in latest report.
  • Traders push back on BoE easing expectations despite soft labor data and sluggish growth signs.
  • US Dollar steady ahead of Powell’s speech as US business sentiment declines, signaling possible slowdown.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.33 as weak UK jobs data fuels BoE rate cut bets
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD prolongs its losses for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as soft data in the United Kingdom (UK) justifies the need for lower interest rates by the Bank of England (BoE). The extension of the government shutdown in the US keeps the schedule light, except for Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's speech.

Sterling falls for a second day as unemployment rises and wages ease, bolstering dovish expectations

Sterling trades at around 1.3300 after hitting a daily high of 1.3352 and failing to crack last Friday's peak of 1.3370, following the latest employment report in Britain. The data showed that the unemployment rate rose, and wage earnings slowed in the three months to August.

The ILO Unemployment Rate in August increased from 4.7% to 4.8% MoM, while the Employment Change dipped from 232K to 91K, below estimates of 123K people added to the workforce.

Further data showed that Average Weekly Earnings in the three months to August climbed from 4.7% to 5%, but excluding bonuses, dipped from 4.8% to 4.7% for the same period.

This data provides reasons for doves at the Bank of England to cut interest rates. Nevertheless, market participants remain skeptical of further easing this year, as they expect the next cut until March 2026.

Trade tensions between the US and China pushed the US Dollar lower, as depicted by the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck’s value against six currencies, down 0.07% at 99.17. Traders are eyeing the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, late in the day.

Data in the US revealed that small business sentiment declined in September, due to expectations of unfavorable operating conditions in the following six months, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). The NFIB Business Optimism Index tumbled 2 points to 98.8 last month, the first decline in three months.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The technical picture indicates GBP/USD is neutral to downward-biased, and a daily close below 1.3300 could set the stage to test lower prices. Momentum is also bearish as depicted by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

That said, the first support would be 1.3200. A breach of the latter will expose the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3178. Conversely, if GBP/USD climbs above 1.3300, the next resistance would be 1.3350, followed by the 20-day SMA at 1.3434. The next key resistance lies at the 50-day SMA and the 100-day SMA, each at 1.3472 and 1.3488, respectively.

GBP/USD daily chart

(This story was corrected on October 14 at 15:58 GMT to say that Average Weekly Earnings in the UK climbed from 4.7% to 5%, not from 4.8%)

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 and beyond

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 and beyond

EUR/USD gathers strong traction and reclaims the 1.1600 barrier and beyond as the Greenback now accelerates its daily losses. The US Dollar’s downside momentum picks up pace following the neutral message from Chief Powell at his speech on the economic outlook.

GBP/USD looks offered near 1.3300

GBP/USD looks offered near 1.3300

GBP/USD regains some traction although it remains in the sub-1.3300 region, adding to Monday’s losses. The sour sentiment surrounding the British Pound gathered pace after disheartening prints from the key UK labour market report and the unabated upbeat tone in the Greenback.

Gold stays bid above $4,100 prior to Powell

Gold stays bid above $4,100 prior to Powell

Gold remains well bid above the $4,100 mark per troy ounce, extending its bullish trend for yet another day on Tuesday. In the meantime, the yellow metal remains underpinned by safe-haven demand amid trade and geopolitical worries ahead of Powell's speech.

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Powell Speech Preview: Will Fed Chair signal two more rate cuts?

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak on policy and economic outlook on Tuesday. Markets widely expect the Fed to cut the policy rate twice more this year. The US Dollar could react to Powell's comments in the absence of key data releases.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla, analyst at 21Shares: “The crypto bull market could last for another six to twelve months”

Karim AbdelMawla is a senior digital asset researcher at 21Shares, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded crypto products with more than $11 billion in assets under management. At Merge Madrid, held in Spain on October 7-9, the analyst shared with FXStreet his views on the current state of the crypto market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers