USD/JPY slips toward 152.70 as risk shift lifts Yen

USD/JPY drops during the North American session on Thursday, down 0.33% after the financial markets witnessed a sell-off of US equities, precious metals and a mild appreciation of the US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the pair trades volatile at around 152.70-153.00.

The Yen strengthens as US equity losses and Fed caution trigger a late-session reversal in USD/JPY

The Japanese Yen (JPY) appreciated amid a shift in risk-appetite that sent the US Dollar higher, before trading against its Asian counterpart. US equity markets dropped as Microsoft shares tumbled close to 12%. Investors had become cautious regarding the timeline for realizing returns on investment (ROI) in AI initiatives.

In the meantime, traders digested the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision to hold rates unchanged, on an uneventful meeting, with journalists more worried about Jerome Powell’s decision to remain on the board after finishing his stint as the Fed Chair.

Fed members had grown slightly confident that the labor market had stabilized, while inflation remains elevated. This suggested that the central bank should keep rates at its current level, to better assess the impact of the three rate cuts sustained last year.

Alongside this, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that they will remain data-dependent and that decisions should be made, meeting by meeting. He added that he expects solid economic growth.

Earlier, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending January 24 edged down to 209K from 210K, coming in above forecasts of 205K, signaling some mild softening at the margin in labor market data.

USD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

Despite seesawing during the session, USD/JPY seems poised to achieve back-to-back sessions of a ‘bullish harami’ candle pattern, which usually happens at the end of a bearish run.

If USD/JPY clears 155.00, buyers could drive the exchange rate to the last cycle high seen on January 23 at 159.22. On further strength, traders could challenge 160.00 amid intervention fears. On the flip side, if the pair slides below the January 22 daily low of 152.09, this could negate the ‘bullish harami’ and exacerbate a test of 150.00.

USD/JPY Daily Chart