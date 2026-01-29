GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3800, with 1.3870 long-term highs in sight



The Pound has taken back most of the ground lost on Wednesday, and is trading in the area of 1.3830 on Thursday’s early London session, after bouncing at 1.3750 lows, with the four-year highs of 1.3870 at a relatively short distance.



The US Dollar bounced up on Wednesday, following a hawkishly tilted Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decision and supporting comments by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, but failed to find follow-through. The erratic US trade policy and attacks on the Federal Reserve’s independence continue undermining confidence in the Greenback.

A hawkish Fed fails to support the USD

The Fed left interest rates on hold and improved its economic outlook, which endorsed the view of od an extended rate pause. Investors, however, remain convinced that the easing cycle will resume when Trump replaces Chairman Powell with a more dovish Fed chief.

Furthermore, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed that Washington pursues a strong Dollar policy and denied any coordinated plan with Japan to support the Yen, a rumour that sent the US Dollar tumbling last week.



In the UK, the strong Shop Prices Index released on Tuesday provided some support for an already strong Sterling, buoyed by the upbeat retail consumption and business activity figures seen last week.

Looking ahead, the UOB Group’s Technical Analysis team sees the Pound in a consolidation phase, ahead of a further upleg towards 1.3925: "Impulsive upward momentum indicates further upside risk, and GBP may rise to 1.3925 next (...) We will maintain the same view as long as GBP holds above 1.3710."