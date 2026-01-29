TRENDING:
IDR: Facing challenges amid market concerns – MUFG

FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is under pressure following a significant drop in the Jakarta Composite Index, which fell over 7%. MUFG's report notes that concerns about market accessibility and potential downgrades could lead to reduced foreign investment. Despite these challenges, the softer dollar environment and Bank Indonesia's focus on currency stability may help mitigate downside risks for the IDR.

IDR faces market pressures

"Unless authorities deliver meaningful transparency improvements by May, Indonesia faces a potential reassessment of its market accessibility classification, which could trigger a reduced weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index."

"A mitigating factor, however, is the recent softer dollar environment and Bank Indonesia’s continued emphasis on currency stability, which may help cushion downside pressures."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

