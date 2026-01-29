IDR: Facing challenges amid market concerns – MUFG

The Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) is under pressure following a significant drop in the Jakarta Composite Index, which fell over 7%. MUFG's report notes that concerns about market accessibility and potential downgrades could lead to reduced foreign investment. Despite these challenges, the softer dollar environment and Bank Indonesia's focus on currency stability may help mitigate downside risks for the IDR.

IDR faces market pressures

"Unless authorities deliver meaningful transparency improvements by May, Indonesia faces a potential reassessment of its market accessibility classification, which could trigger a reduced weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index."

"A mitigating factor, however, is the recent softer dollar environment and Bank Indonesia’s continued emphasis on currency stability, which may help cushion downside pressures."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)