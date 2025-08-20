Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slides as Fed Governor Cook faces fraud allegations

The GBP/USD pair drifts lower for the third consecutive day on Wednesday – also marking the fourth day of a negative move in the previous five – and drops to an over one-week low during the Asian session. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3475 region, down 0.10% for the day amid some follow-through US Dollar (USD) buying and ahead of the UK consumer inflation figures. Read More...

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts significant bids against its major peers on Wednesday as the United Kingdom (UK) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for July has come in hotter than projected. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the headline inflation rose at an annual pace of 3.8%, faster than expectations of 3.7% and 3.6% in June, a key factor that will allow the Bank of England (BoE) to maintain its “gradual and careful” monetary expansion guidance going forward. Read More...

GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session with traders shrugging off high inflation in the UK as the White House pressures Fed Governor Lisa Cook to step aside from the board. The pair trades at 1.3469, down 0.15%. Read More...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.