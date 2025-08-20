- GBP/USD falls as traders cut risk after Fed Governor Cook accused of mortgage fraud.
- Trump mulls firing Fed Governor Cook, raising uncertainty over policy and weighing Dollar–Pound flows.
- UK CPI jumps 3.8% YoY; Services CPI at 5% trims BoE rate cut expectations for 2025.
GBP/USD tumbles during the North American session with traders shrugging off high inflation in the UK as the White House pressures Fed Governor Lisa Cook to step aside from the board. The pair trades at 1.3469, down 0.15%.
Sterling weakens despite hotter UK CPI as political drama at the Fed rattles markets and dents investor risk appetite
Earlier, breaking news emerged that Fed Governor Lisa Cook lied about a pair of mortgages, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte. According to Bloomberg, “he alleges that Cook falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud under the criminal statute.”
Sources by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) revealed that Trump told aides that he is considering attempting to fire Fed Governor Cook in response to the mortgage fraud accusation.
Consequently, traders seeking safety sold the GBP/USD, which initially tested the 1.3500 figure on British economic-related data.
In the UK, inflation rose sharply in July, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS). The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.8% YoY, up from 3.6%. Core CPI also hit the 3.8% mark in year-over-year readings, and Services CPI hit the 5% threshold.
The data puts pressure on the Bank of England (BoE), which recently reduced rates to 4% on a 5-4 vote split. The central bank foresaw inflation to slow to 3.6% by December 2025, 2.5% in 2026, and return to 2% by the end of the first half of 2027.
Hence, market participants reduced the odds for further easing by the BoE throughout the rest of the year. The chances for another rate cut in December moved down from 50% to 42% after the data.
Ahead, the US economic docket will feature the Federal Reserve’s last meeting minutes, ahead of jobs data on Thursday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole.
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The downtrend resumed after reaching 1.3500 on the UK inflation report. Nevertheless, threats to Fed independence triggered a reaction for traders, which booked profits as the GBP/USD cleared the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3495, before it retreated towards the 1.3450 area.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains bullish, but its slope seems close to piercing its neutral line. Therefore, further downside is seen in the near term.
If GBP/USD extends its lows below 1.3450, sellers could drive the exchange rate toward the 20-day SMA at 1.3409, followed by the 100-day SMA at 1.3403. On the other hand, if the pair climbs back above 1.3500, buyers can test the August 14 high of 1.3594, ahead of 1.3600.
British Pound PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.45%
|0.61%
|-0.06%
|0.33%
|1.17%
|1.60%
|-0.16%
|EUR
|-0.45%
|0.16%
|-0.50%
|-0.08%
|0.73%
|1.11%
|-0.61%
|GBP
|-0.61%
|-0.16%
|-0.75%
|-0.28%
|0.57%
|0.95%
|-0.81%
|JPY
|0.06%
|0.50%
|0.75%
|0.40%
|1.24%
|1.67%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.33%
|0.08%
|0.28%
|-0.40%
|0.81%
|1.26%
|-0.53%
|AUD
|-1.17%
|-0.73%
|-0.57%
|-1.24%
|-0.81%
|0.37%
|-1.37%
|NZD
|-1.60%
|-1.11%
|-0.95%
|-1.67%
|-1.26%
|-0.37%
|-1.76%
|CHF
|0.16%
|0.61%
|0.81%
|0.11%
|0.53%
|1.37%
|1.76%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains near 1.1670 ahead of FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD keeps its slightly bid bias on Wednesday, hovering around the 1.1670-1.1680 region amid decent losses in the Greenback. Meanwhile, investors continue to digest another attack by President Trump to the Federal Reserve, this time directed to Governor Lisa Cook, all ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD looks fragile near 1.3460
GBP/USD remains on the back foot, unable to gather fresh upside impulse despite earlier hotter-than-expected UK inflation data seem to have kicked back expectations of further easing by the BoE, and renewed selling pressure on the US Dollar ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
Gold hits daily highs around $3,350
Gold now picks up pace and reaches the $3,350 zone per troy ounce, or two-day highs, on the back of the downside bias in the Greenback and the widespread move lower in US yields ahead of the FOMC Minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Fed Minutes to offer clues on rate cut possibility amid uncertain tariff landscape
The Minutes of the Fed’s July 29-30 policy meeting will be published on Wednesday. Details surrounding the discussions on the decision to keep policy unchanged will be scrutinized by investors. Markets widely expect the Fed to opt for a 25 bps rate cut in September.
Eurozone money markets: ECB cuts come to an end but the balance sheet shrinks further
The ECB easing cycle could end soon, which has helped bring down volatility of some money market spreads. The balance sheet continues to shrink, and while still a long process, the future will likely hold more upside pressure for longer-term money market funding spreads.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.