Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slide continues on US debt-ceiling woes

GBP/USD slide continues on US debt-ceiling woes, UK's weak business activity
GBP/USD drops to over one-month low, further below 1.2400/50-day SMA on weaker UK PMIs
GBP/USD eyes downside below 1.2420 ahead of UK Inflation, BoE Bailey’s speech eyed
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2415
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2437
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.2416
|Daily SMA100
|1.2274
|Daily SMA200
|1.1971
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2414
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2547
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2382
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2351
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2527
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0800 after US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0800 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The mixed PMI data from the US failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction but the risk-averse market atmosphere supports the US Dollar and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD rebounds from monthly lows, stabilizes above 1.2400
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2400 after having touched its lowest level in a month near 1.2370. The modest decline seen in US stocks helps the US Dollar hold its ground and limits the pair's upside.
Gold: XAU/USD holds within familiar level ahead of FOMC Minutes Premium
XAU/USD fell to an intraday low of $ 1,954.22 during European trading hours as market concerns backed demand for the American currency. Gold managed to recover some ground against the US Dollar and currently trades at around $1,972, little changed for a second consecutive day.
Dogecoin price treads water, knocking investor confidence
Dogecoin price has stood its ground over the last 24 hours while the cryptocurrency leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum made gains.
Autozone Stock Earnings: AZO slides below 50-day moving average on tiny revenue miss
AutoZone (AZO) stock slid 2.7% early Tuesday to $2,548 per share after the vehicle maintenance and parts retailer reported revenue that missed the mark by a miniscule $30 million.