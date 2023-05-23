Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD slide continues on US debt-ceiling woes

GBP/USD slide continues on US debt-ceiling woes, UK's weak business activity

GBP/USD drops extending its losses past the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as a risk-off impulse triggered a flight to safety, favoring the US Dollar (USD) to the detriment of the Pound Sterling (GBP). Uncertainty about the debt-ceiling negotiations in the United States (US), and mixed US economic data bolstered the US Dollar. The GBP/USD is trading at 1.2414, below its opening price by almost 0.20%. Read More...
 

GBP/USD drops to over one-month low, further below 1.2400/50-day SMA on weaker UK PMIs

The GBP/USD pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday and drops to over a one-month low during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed just below the 1.2400 round-figure mark, down around 0.35% for the day, confirming a fresh breakdown through the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Read More...
 

GBP/USD eyes downside below 1.2420 ahead of UK Inflation, BoE Bailey’s speech eyed

The GBP/USD pair looks vulnerable above the immediate support of 1.2420 in the early European session. The Cable is struggling in defending the nearest cushion as investors are awaiting the speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2415
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2437
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2515
Daily SMA50 1.2416
Daily SMA100 1.2274
Daily SMA200 1.1971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2472
Previous Daily Low 1.2414
Previous Weekly High 1.2547
Previous Weekly Low 1.2392
Previous Monthly High 1.2584
Previous Monthly Low 1.2275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2436
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.245
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2382
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2468
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.25
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2527

 

 

 
Recommended content

