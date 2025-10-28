Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks below 1.33 as UK fiscal woes deepen ahead of budget

GBP/USD sinks below 1.33 as UK fiscal woes deepen ahead of budget

The GBP/USD dives more than 0.50% on Tuesday as market participants digested news of the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), which plan to cut productivity, leading to a huge hole in the public finances. The pair tumbled below 1.3300 for the first time since mid-October.

Pound Sterling declines as UK shop price inflation contracts, Fed policy in focus

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades lower against its major currency peers on Tuesday. The British currency weakens as firming Bank of England (BoE) dovish bets offset the impact of improved global market sentiment.

GBP/USD gathers strength above 1.3350 on Fed rate cut hopes

The GBP/USD pair gains ground to near 1.3365 during the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) amid the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.