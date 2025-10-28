Pound Sterling outperforms on risk-on market sentiment

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades higher against its major currency peers, except second-level safe-haven ones, on Tuesday. The British currency gains as global market sentiment has improved due to growing expectations that the United States (US) and China will reach a trade deal soon.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump expressed confidence that a deal would be announced after his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this week in South Korea.

“I've got a lot of respect for President Xi and I think we're going to come away with a deal,” Trump said to reporters at Air Force One while traveling to Tokyo. Trump also expressed the possibility that he would visit China in early 2026.

Additionally, the optimism on the US-China trade deal was also prompted by comments from US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaling that Washington will not proceed with 100% additional tariffs announced on Beijing. Bessent also expressed confidence that China will defer rare earth export controls, which propelled trade frictions between the world’s two largest economies.

On the domestic front, hopes of the Bank of England (BoE) easing monetary conditions have increased as United Kingdom (UK) retailers have cut their prices in October. The British Retail Consortium (BRC) showed earlier in the day that overall shop prices dropped by 0.3% monthly from September, the first decline seen since March. Accelerating BoE rate cut expectations could weigh on the Pound Sterling in the near term.

Daily digest market movers: Fed dovish bets weigh on US Dollar

The Pound Sterling extends its recovery move to near 1.3360 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Tuesday. The GBP/USD pair gains as the US Dollar declines amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% lower, near the weekly low of 98.60.

Signs of moderate US inflation growth, weak job demand, and the ongoing federal shutdown are major reasons behind intensified Fed dovish expectations. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for September showed on Friday that price pressures grew moderately on a monthly basis.

Latest commentaries from a majority of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chairman Jerome Powell, have warned about deteriorating US labor market conditions.

“Downside risks to the US job market have risen, which also justified the September interest rate cut,” Powell said in a speech at the National Association for Business Economics (NABE) conference in the mid of this month.

Meanwhile, the ongoing US government shutdown, which is entering its fourth week, has raised concerns over the economic outlook.

Apart from the Fed’s interest rate decision, investors will also focus on cues regarding the monetary policy outlook for the remainder of the year. The Fed’s dot plot released at the September policy meeting showed that policymakers collectively see Federal Fund rates heading to 3.6% by the year-end, suggesting that the US central bank will cut rates again in December's meeting.

Technical Analysis: Pound Sterling wobbles around 200-day EMA

The Pound Sterling recovers further against the US Dollar to near 1.3360 on Tuesday. The overall trend of the GBP/USD pair is uncertain as it wobbles near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3300.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI drops below that level.

Looking down, the August 1 low of 1.3140 will act as a key support zone. On the upside, the psychological level of 1.3500 will act as a key barrier.