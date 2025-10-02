Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sinks as US shutdown sparks risk aversion, Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD dives during the North American session as the US government shutdown extends for the second straight day, triggering a delay on economic data releases. Meanwhile, the buck strengthens as traders assess the shutdown impact. The pair trades at 1.3424, down 0.38%.
Pound Sterling trades firmly against Greenback on slowing US job demand
The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks up to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) remains on the backfoot, with the United States (US) job market slowing down and the government entering a shutdown.
GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3500 amid BoE cautious stance
GBP/USD extends its gains for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the cautious remarks from the Bank of England (BoE) officials.
