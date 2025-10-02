GBP/USD holds gains near 1.3500 amid BoE cautious stance

GBP/USD appreciates as the Pound Sterling receives support from cautious remarks from BoE officials.

GBP/USD extends its gains for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 1.3480 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The pair may further appreciate as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support from the cautious remarks from the Bank of England (BoE) officials.

BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said Wednesday that the risk of “higher-for-longer” inflation is materializing, emphasizing concerns over persistent price pressures. Mann added that keeping rates on hold is appropriate for the current period.

BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli warned on Tuesday that officials should not consider inflation shocks as temporary. Lombardelli stated that an increase in inflation could be from a one-off event, but its impact could prove to be more persistent.

The GBP/USD pair also draws support as the US Dollar (USD) struggles after the United States (US) government shutdown on Wednesday, after Congress failed to reach a funding deal. The September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be released on Friday, as the Labor Department has paused virtually all activity.

The US ADP Employment Change report, released on Wednesday, showed that private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September and annual pay growth was up 4.5% year-over-year. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000.