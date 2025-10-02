TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD sinks as US shutdown sparks risk aversion, US Dollar strengthens

  • GBP/USD drops as traders turn risk-averse as government shutdown delays key US data.
  • Dallas Fed’s Logan warns that inflation remains above target, endorsing a moderately restrictive policy despite softer labor market signals.
  • UK outlook pressured by persistently high inflation and the Reeves’ Autumn Budget.
GBP/USD sinks as US shutdown sparks risk aversion, US Dollar strengthens
Christian Borjon ValenciaChristian Borjon ValenciaFXStreet

GBP/USD dives during the North American session as the US government shutdown extends for the second straight day on Thursday, triggering a delay in economic data releases. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) strengthens as traders assess the impact of the shutdown. The pair trades at 1.3424, down 0.38%, at the time of writing.

Sterling drops amid lack of US data, hawkish Fed remarks and looming UK fiscal concerns

The mood of the financial markets changed and turned risk-averse as traders began to trade 'blindly' without crucial economic data from the US. In the meantime, the Challenger Job Cuts for September showed that companies announced plans to fire 54.064K people, less than August’s 85.979K.

Andy Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said, “Right now, we’re dealing with a stagnating labor market, cost increases, and a transformative new technology.”

Aside from this, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan was hawkish, stating that inflation is running above target and trending higher. She recognized that risks exist on both sides of the mandate, stating that the job market appears fairly balanced but is slowing, while adding that the economy remains resilient. Regarding monetary policy, she said it is moderately restrictive, appropriate for now, as tariffs contributed to the recent jump in inflation.

Across the pond, investors are waiting for UK’s Autumn Budget, which is due in eight weeks. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves would try to stay on course for her fiscal targets.

The docket revealed that the Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) reported that companies expect one-year inflation to rise to 3.7%.

BoE Catherine Mann commented that the inflation rate in the UK became persistently high, though she did not disregard that further rate cuts were completely off the table.

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

GBP/USD is forming a ‘bearish engulfing’ candle chart pattern, a hint that sellers are outweighing buyers. However, a daily close below the October 1 low of 1.3434 is needed to confirm the pattern.

If achieved, GBP/USD key support levels would be 1.3400, the September 25 low of 1.3323 and the 1.3300 figure. Otherwise, look for buyers to push prices above the 50-day SMA at 1.3459, eyeing a test of the 100-day SMA at 1.3491 and the 20-day SMA at 1.3504.

Pound Sterling Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%-0.18%-1.40%0.31%-0.55%-0.39%0.21%
EUR-0.05%-0.23%-1.62%0.25%-0.59%-0.44%0.14%
GBP0.18%0.23%-1.29%0.49%-0.42%-0.21%0.38%
JPY1.40%1.62%1.29%1.76%0.92%0.91%1.69%
CAD-0.31%-0.25%-0.49%-1.76%-0.80%-0.68%-0.10%
AUD0.55%0.59%0.42%-0.92%0.80%0.15%0.74%
NZD0.39%0.44%0.21%-0.91%0.68%-0.15%0.75%
CHF-0.21%-0.14%-0.38%-1.69%0.10%-0.74%-0.75%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Christian Borjon Valencia

Christian Borjon began his career as a retail trader in 2010, mainly focused on technical analysis and strategies around it. He started as a swing trader, as he used to work in another industry unrelated to the financial markets.

More from Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD breaks below 1.1700 on USD buying

EUR/USD breaks below 1.1700 on USD buying

EUR/USD now loses further ground, breaking below the 1.1700 support to hit new weekly lows. The pair’s retracement comes as the rebnound in the US Dollar picks up extra pace, while investors continue to evaluate the potential impacts of the government shutdow.

GBP/USD remains offered, challenges 1.3400

GBP/USD remains offered, challenges 1.3400

GBP/USD halts its four-day positive streak on Thursday, slipping back to three-day lows and putting the 1.3400 support to the test amid a strong rebound in the Greenback. The British Pound met initial support in the BoE’s cautious guidance, while investors remain watchful of events surrounding the US government shutdown.

Gold turns negative around $3,840

Gold turns negative around $3,840

Gold now faces increasing selling pressure, abandoning the area of recent record highs near $3,900 per troy ounce and slipping back to the $3,840-$3,830 band on Thursday. The daily pullback in the precious metal comes largely in response to the marked bounce in the Greenback along with rising US yields across the curve, all amid US government shutdown concerns.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple nears $3.00 as VivoPower raises $19 million to scale digital asset treasury

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers