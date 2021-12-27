Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seesaws around monthly high

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron fears battle thin liquidity

GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3400 during an inactive Asian session on Monday. The cable pair snapped a three-day uptrend near the monthly high the previous day as fears over South Africa-linked covid variant and Brexit escalate. However, an offer in the UK and holiday mood elsewhere in the west restricts the market’s moves of late.

Read More ...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3398
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.3414
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3277
Daily SMA50 1.345
Daily SMA100 1.3585
Daily SMA200 1.3754
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3421
Previous Daily Low 1.3384
Previous Weekly High 1.3438
Previous Weekly Low 1.3174
Previous Monthly High 1.3698
Previous Monthly Low 1.3194
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3398
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3407
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3392
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3369
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3354
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3429
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3444
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3467

 

Pound jumps as Omicron risk dismissed

It has been a very good week for the British pound, which is up 1.29%. So good, in fact, that this will likely mark the pound’s best week of 2021. On Thursday, GBP/USD punched above the 1.34 line for the first time in a month.

Read More ...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1300 but key SMA to test bears

EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1300 but key SMA to test bears

EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 during a holiday thin Asian trading session on Monday. The major currency pair bounced off the 200-SMA level, near 1.1305, the previous day but the virus-led market fears seem to weigh on the quote.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron fears battle thin liquidity

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3400 as Brexit, Omicron fears battle thin liquidity

GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3400 during an inactive Asian session on Monday. The cable pair snapped a three-day uptrend near the monthly high the previous day as fears over South Africa-linked covid variant and Brexit escalate. However, an offer in the UK and holiday mood elsewhere in the west restricts the market’s moves of late.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats towards $1,800 as Omicron weighs on sentiment

Gold retreats towards $1,800 as Omicron weighs on sentiment

Gold (XAU/USD) struggles to defend the $1,800 threshold amid a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The yellow metal witnessed a lackluster session the previous day amid an offer in multiple global markets. 

Gold News

Cardano reveals plans to revamp quality of dApps through certification levels

Cardano reveals plans to revamp quality of dApps through certification levels

Input Output Hong Kong, the software firm that developed Cardano, is developing certification levels to assess the quality of decentralized applications. Cardano’s goal is to secure smart contracts in its ecosystem. 

Read more

Inflation is perhaps the biggest challenge of 2022

Inflation is perhaps the biggest challenge of 2022

In 2021, inflation (CPI consumer price index) has increased significantly in both advanced and emerging economies. The persistence of inflation at high levels could have multiple effects on the economy, businesses, markets, and society as a whole.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures