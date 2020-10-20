Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD seen on a defensive mode below 1.3050

GBP/USD pares earlier gains and returns below 1.2950
Sterling’s rebound from 1.2910 area has been limited below session highs at 1.2980, and the pair retreated again to the lower rage of 1.2900. The pound remains practically unchanged on the day, with the markets awaiting a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU.
Cable is stuck in a sideways range
Elevated levels of intraday volatility are still a feature of Cable trading right now. Once more we saw a rally into 1.3000 failing to hold yesterday and Cable dropping back -75 pips into the close. It is indicative of the constant swing back and forth not only of USD expectations but also on GBP with uncertainty over Brexit trade deal developments. Cable is subsequently stuck in a sideways range. Support has developed at 1.2845 but the rallies have faltered between 1.3000/1.3080 repeatedly over the past six weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits the highest in a month on stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.1850, reaching the highest since mid-September. US lawmakers have reportedly narrowed the gap in stimulus talks. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot and investors are shrugging off concerns about new European COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD bounces on better market mood
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.2950 level after a call between Brexit negotiators was labeled as constructive. PM Johnson is set to put the Greater Manchester area under lockdown and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
XAU/USD bears waiting to feed on head and shoulders
The price of gold has been sucking in the bears since the break of the 1930/20 support, only to pull in demand again at the 1850 mark.
US Markets React: Gold gains, equities and dollar tumble on stimulus jitters
The stimulus election minute, the most popular dance in Washington, went through another few elaborate rounds on Capitol Hill today with Nancy Pelosi's office reporting progress in afternoon talks with Steven Mnuchin.
WTI extends the consolidation around $40.00 ahead of API
Prices of the barrel of WTI extend the consolidative mood for yet another session on Tuesday, always around the key $40.00 level.