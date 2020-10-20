- GBP/USD's upside attempt has been capped at 1.2975.
- The pound remains flat on the day with all eyes on Brexit developments.
- GBP/USD seen on a defensive mode below 1.3050 - UOB.
Sterling’s rebound from 1.2910 area has been limited below session highs at 1.2980, and the pair retreated again to the lower rage of 1.2900. The pound remains practically unchanged on the day, with the markets awaiting a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU.
Brexit remains the main GBP mover
Cable appreciated earlier today as the market mood improved and the European Commission released a Statement showing their willingness to intensify trade talks with the UK. This boosted market confidence about a last-minute deal sending the GBP to 1.2975 area.
Investors, however, are extremely cautious in regards to GBP long positions with the Brexit negotiations at a standstill. UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson affirmed this weekend that there is no point on resuming the talks unless Brussels adopts a “fundamental change of approach” and called to prepare for an Australian-style no-deal exit from the Union, which has dampened hopes of a trade agreement.
GBP/USD likely to remain on a defensive mode below 1.3050 - UOB
On the technical domain, the FX analysis team at UOB expects the pair to continue trading between 1.2845 and 1.3050over the next weeks:: “Last Friday (16 Oct, spot at 1.2905), we held the view that GBP “is likely to trade on a slightly defensive mode with 1.3050 acting as a strong resistance”. GBP rose to a high of 1.3024 yesterday (19 Oct) and while downward pressure has eased, only a break of 1.3050 would indicate that GBP is not ready to test the major support at 1.2845. In other words, there is no change in our view for now. That said, in order to rejuvenate the current flagging momentum, GBP has to move and stay below 1.2900 within these 1 to 2 days or the odds for a test of 1.2845 would diminish quickly.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.294
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.2947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2897
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2841
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
