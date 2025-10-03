TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows

Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows

The Pound Sterling advances some 0.26% on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427. Read More...

GBP/USD daily chart

Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar on absence of US key economic data releases

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways, with investors struggling to find fresh cues regarding the economic outlook in the wake of partial government closure. Read More...

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI, and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD now gathers fresh steam and advances to daily highs around 1.1750 amid the offered stance in the US Dollar. In the meantime, the Greenback is unabale to capitalise of firmer results from the ISM Services PMI, resuming its leg lower amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown.

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD picks up pace and climbs to daily tops, approaching the 1.3480 zone on Friday, always in response to the decent decline in the Greenback. Meanwhile, market participants continue to assess the potential effects of a prolonged US shutdown.

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold sets aside Thursday’s hiccup and revisits the area of $3,890 per troy ounce in the wake of the release of US data on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery comes amid decent losses in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the curve, and rising uncertainty surrounding the impact of the US shutdown on the economy.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Bitcoin is trading near $120,000 on Friday after reaching a seven-week high of $120,960 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding near their respective weekly highs, reflecting steady demand from both institutions and retail investors.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun is bullish on Friday, trading above the critical $0.0070 level, unfazed by subtle price corrections in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The token native to Solana’s leading meme coin launchpad offers short-term bullish signals buoyed by key technical indicators. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers