Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows
GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows
The Pound Sterling advances some 0.26% on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427. Read More...
Pound Sterling flattens against US Dollar on absence of US key economic data releases
The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways, with investors struggling to find fresh cues regarding the economic outlook in the wake of partial government closure. Read More...
GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown
The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI, and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. Read More...
Author