Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows

GBP/USD rises as US shutdown prolongs, Fed data gap grows

The Pound Sterling advances some 0.26% on Friday as the US government began its third day of shutdown and skipped the release of Nonfarm Payroll figures for September. Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), data from S&P Global and ISM in the US, are the main drivers of price action. The GBP/USD trades at 1.3471 after bouncing off daily lows of 1.3427.

The Pound Sterling (GBP) trades in a tight range around 1.3440 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The GBP/USD pair consolidates as the US Dollar (USD) trades sideways, with investors struggling to find fresh cues regarding the economic outlook in the wake of partial government closure.