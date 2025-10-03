TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

  • GBP/USD trades with mild gains near 1.3435 in Friday’s Asian session. 
  • US government shutdown impacts the US September employment report, which will be released on Friday.
  • BoE's Breeden said keeping interest rates high for too long is risky. 
GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 during the Asian trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI, and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. 

Signs of a weakening US job market support the case for more interest rate cuts by the Fed in the remainder of the year, which provides some support to the Greenback. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have almost fully priced in that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 3.75%-4.00% range in the policy meeting later this month.

The shutdown is likely to extend into next week. Senate Democrats are expected to block a GOP-backed short-term funding bill again when they vote tomorrow, and the Senate is not expected to be in session this weekend. Concerns over the impact of the US government shutdown might also contribute to the USD’s downside and act as a headwind for the major pair. 

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden warned of higher for longer interest rate risks, saying that a recent rise in headline inflation was unlikely to last and there were risks to the economy if interest rates are kept high for too long. Earlier on Tuesday, BoE Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said that the UK central banks should be careful about assuming that inflation shocks are temporary. Mixed signals from BoE policymakers could undermine the Cable against the US Dollar. 

Pound Sterling FAQs

The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).

The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.

Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains above 1.1700 amid ECB’s cautious outlook

EUR/USD remains above 1.1700 amid ECB’s cautious outlook

EUR/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.1720 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data from the Eurozone and Germany due later in the day. Eurozone Producer Price Index (PPI) will also be eyed.

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

GBP/USD strengthens above 1.3430 as traders weigh impact of US government shutdown

The GBP/USD pair posts modest gains around 1.3435 on Friday. The US Dollar weakens against the Pound Sterling as the US job market slows down and the government enters a shutdown. The US NFP report will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while the ISM Services PMI and the final S&P Global Services PMI should be released later on Friday. 

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet, eyeing seventh straight weekly gain

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet, eyeing seventh straight weekly gain

Gold is flatlining in a tight range above $3,850 early Friday, following its two-way business on Wednesday, on track to register the seventh consecutive weekly rise. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) frenzy-driven record highs on global stocks and a bout of profit-taking seemed to restrict the yellow metal’s upside attempts in the US last session.

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

How could federal government shutdown affect the US Dollar?

US government shutdown creates heightened uncertainty for investors. Data blackout could influence the Fed's policymaking process. The risk-averse market atmosphere is likely to continue to support safe-haven assets.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers