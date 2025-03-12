Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats but clings to bullish stance [Video]

Short term Elliott Wave view in GBP/USD suggests cycle from 2.3.2025 low is in progress as an impulse. Up from 2.3.2025 low, wave ((i)) ended at 1.2679 s the 1 hour chart below shows. Wave ((ii)) pullback unfolded as an expanded Flat Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 1.2603 and wave (b) ended at 1.2716. Wave (c) lower ended at 1.2557 which completed wave ((ii)) in higher degree. Up from there, wave (i) ended at 1.2614 and wave (ii) ended at 1.258. Wave (iii ) higher ended at 1.292 and wave (iv) ended at 1.286. Wave (v) ended at 1.294 which completed wave ((iii)). Read more...

The Trump administration's global 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports went into effect on Wednesday. Following this development, UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds said they are negotiating a wider economic agreement to eliminate additional tariffs. "We will keep all options on the table and won't hesitate to respond in the national interest," Reynolds added. Read more...

After rising to a fresh multi-month high near 1.2970 on Tuesday, GBP/USD corrects lower and trades below 1.2950 in the European session on Wednesday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, however, could help the pair hold its ground in the near term.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.